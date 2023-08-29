A PENCADER man who was caught driving while almost three times the legal limit twice in as many days has been handed a suspended jail term by magistrates and banned from the road from more than three years.
John Wallace, of 47 Maescader, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 24 August.
The court heard that the 65-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Mercedes C Class on Priory Street in Carmarthen on 22 August.
Tests showed that Wallace had 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The next day, on 23 August, Wallace was again stopped - this time on Maescader.
Those test showed that Wallace had 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Magistrates said that “the offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified” because there was “two drink drive offences within a day of each other.”
Wallace was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.
Magistrates said the jail term sentence was suspended because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Wallace was also disqualified from driving for 42 months.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.