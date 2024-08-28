A Pencader man has been banned from the road for 18 months after being caught drug driving in Llanybydder.
Kieran Aston Thomas-Russetti, of Dolcoed, Windy Corner, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 22 August.
The court heard that the 26-year-old was stopped while driving on the A485 by the Black Lion on 18 February this year.
Laboratory testing showed that Thomas-Russetti had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Thomas-Russetti from driving for 18 months.
He was also handed a 12 month community order to include 60 hours of unpaid work and up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay £85 costs as well as a £114 surcharge.