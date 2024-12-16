A Pencader man will stand trial next year after appearing in court to deny charges of assault and using threatening behaviour.
Jacob Shrimpton, of 97 Maescader, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 December.
The 45-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting Leanne Rowlands in Maescader on 19 June this year.
He also denied a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour on the same day.
Shrimpton is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that date.