A Pencader man will stand trial next month after denying a charge of assaulting a police officer.
Robert Rees, of 106 Maescader, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 24 September.
The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer at Maescader on 23 August this year.
Rees is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 October.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
