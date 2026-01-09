A Penuwch woman who made repeated false reports to police about a man has been handed a community order.
Susan Hibbs, of Cae Cwta, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 7 January.
The 63-year-old had pleaded guilty at a hearing in December to the harassment of Mark Esler in Penuwch between 19 May and 28 June last year by making reports to police “that required police to attend with him but have since proven to be false reports.”
She was handed a community order to include rehabilitation, fined £100 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation to the victim.
She was also made the subject of a restraining order and criminal behaviour order and must pay £85 costs.
