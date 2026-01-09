A Llandysul man has been fined by magistrates for breaching a community order.
Liam Woodcraft, of Arden Grove, Clifton Terrace, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.
The 44-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 7 July last year by failing to attend planned probation appointments on 30 October and 11 December.
Magistrates fined Woodcraft £100 and he must also pay £60 costs.
The community order will continue.
