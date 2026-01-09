A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting several police officers at a Llanfarian caravan park last summer.
Michael Dainty, of 15 Oakfield Avenue, Worksop, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.
The 39-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting police officers David Hawksworth, Michael Barnsley, Robert Guichard and Gareth Rees at Morfa Bychan Caravan Park on 23 August last year.
Dainty is also charged with using threatening or abusive behaviour at the caravan park on 24 August.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction in the case and Dainty is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 9 February.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.
