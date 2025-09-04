A Pencader man who sent abusive messages and made “excessive” telephone calls to another man has been fined by magistrates for harassment.
Peter Halls, of Static Caravan 1, Bedw Hirion Farm, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 3 September.
The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to the harassment of Clive Halls at Pencader between 7 and 21 February this year.
The court heard that he made “excessive telephone calls and sent messages of an abusive nature”, including threats.
Peter Halls was handed a fine £1,166 and was also made the subject of a restraining order.
He must also pay costs of £85.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.