A St Dogmaels man caught drug driving in Cardigan has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates.
Edward Wigley, of Lion House, High Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 3 September.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped by police while driving a Renault Clio on The Strand in Cardigan on 8 March this year.
Roadside swipes and later laboratory testing showed that Wigley had benzoylecgonine – the major metabolite of cocaine – in his blood, exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Wigley from driving for 12 months and handed him a fine of £307.
Wigley must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £123.
