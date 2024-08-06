A Pencader man has been fined a total of £1,000 by magistrates after admitting charges of assault, criminal damage and using threatening behaviour.
Robert Rees, of Bronllys, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 July.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Mark Jones at his home address on 27 May.
Rees also admitted damaging Mr Jones’ vehicle during the incident.
He also pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Mr Jones.
Magistrates handed Rees a total of fine of £1,000 for the offences and ordered him to pay compensation to Mr Jones of £750.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £400.