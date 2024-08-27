A Pencader woman who overtook a line of traffic “whilst passing entrances to properties and a junction” has been fined for driving without due care and attention.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 14 August that Shelley Sterckx, of Hafod y Wennol, Dolgran was driving a Nissan Note on the A485 at Peniel, Carmarthenshire on 6 December.
The court heard that the 43-year-old “was the third vehicle in the line of traffic and conducted an overtake manoeuvre of the two vehicles in front.”
She “did not adhere to the speed limit and overtook whilst passing entrances to properties and while passing a junction.”
Sterckx was fined £230 and handed seven penalty points.
She must also pay £110 costs and a £92 surcharge.