A Penegoes man charged with breaching a restraining order seven times in a month has been held in custody and will stand trial in August.
Barrie Wilks, of 2 Craig yr Henffordd, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 29 July.
The 41-year-old faces seven charges of breaching a restraining order imposed by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 December last year between 5 and 26 June this year.
He is also charged with four counts of criminal damage, three in Machynlleth on 16 June, 17 June and 26 June and one at Aberystwyth Police Station on 27 June.
Wilks is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 13 August.
He was remanded in custody until that date.
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