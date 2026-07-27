Summer is a good time to look for the wildlife that lives around us, and an exhibition at Cletwr brings some of that nature inside.
‘Drawing Wildlife Through Pencil’ shows how artist Heather Butler has observed the wildlife around her Machynlleth home for over 25 years, recording it in her exquisite graphite pencil drawings.
Heather, who studied etching and drawing at Aberystwyth University and also draws commissioned portraits of animals, said she “witnesses the struggles of wildlife with increasingly challenging environments and compromised habitats. I want to celebrate the beauty and fundamental importance of nature through my drawings.”
Her subject matter, including delicate drawings of hares, wrens, foxes and more, will be exhibited at Cletwr between 5 August and 12 October.
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