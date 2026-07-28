The heavens finally opened after a long heatwave, but that didn’t stop Machynlleth’s 2026 Carnival parade.
Walkers came from near and far for the celebrations, filling Machynlleth’s high street with colourful costumes, music and laughter on Saturday 25 July.
Festivities began the week before with a Carnival Quiz, five-aside football tournament and an around-the-town trail.
On the main day, the procession was led by Samba Agogo and town mayor Jeremy Paige wearing a huge handmade head of his own likeness.
The festivities continued on Y Plas lawn with funfair rides, a bouncy castle, face painting, music and the much-awaited fancy dress awards.
Among the winners were children inventively dressed as Tic Tacs, a whole group of Mr Men and Little Miss, and Barbie and Ken.
A Machynlleth Carnival spokesperson said: “From the moment the procession set off, led by Samba Agogo, the town was bursting with music, colour and community spirit.
“The creativity on display was incredible, the costumes and floats were fantastic, and the atmosphere throughout the day was something truly special.
“The Carnival Field was absolutely buzzing with families, friends and visitors who came from near and far to enjoy the afternoon's festivities.
“Mayor Jeremy Paige warmly welcomed everyone and, with a lively countdown from five, officially got the celebrations underway.
“Live music from Emma Hurrell and Silverdoll kept the atmosphere alive throughout the afternoon, while Magic Mayhem entertained our younger visitors with plenty of fun and laughter.
“This year also saw the introduction of the Scaffold Hanging Challenge, which proved to be a huge success.
“Even when the rain tried its best to interrupt proceedings, everyone carried on enjoying the day and helped make it another memorable Carnival.
“Seeing so many smiling faces, families enjoying the day together and our town coming alive once again reminds us exactly why we do it.”
They extended their thanks to the many local businesses, organisations and volunteers that helped to make the festivities so special.
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