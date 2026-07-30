Music, talks, films and, not least, dancing, will take place at the festival that has called Machynlleth its home for the last two decades.
El Sueño Existe (The Dream Exists) was set up by Tony and Polly Corden, inspired by the songs of murdered Chilean activist Victor Jara.
The festival was born out of a single fundraising event in 2001 for the Victor Jara Foundation. Tony said: “We raised a surprising amount of money.
“I had no idea about the solidarity between Wales and Chile during Pinochet’s dictatorship.
“Musicians, poets, and activists started coming out of the woodwork.
“Latin Americans who escaped Chile in the 70s and 80s or otherwise made their home in the UK now come out of the cities to beautiful Machynlleth to see their culture celebrated - some of them have never been outside of UK cities before.”
He said the welcoming open-mindedness of Machynlleth helped make the event a success, as “unusual things happen” in the town regularly.
Refugees from north and south Wales now congregate for the volunteer-run event, with organisers hoping it will continue long into the future.
A highlight this year will be a play presented by "Expresión Inka", a Latin American music and dance group called "Mother Earth (Madre Tierra) about the many ecological challenges that communities face across Latin America.
Another will be music from Chilean band Grupo Luma along with Venezuelan and Welsh folk music.
Tony said: “Bring your dancing shoes and musical instruments."
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