A Penparcau man has been remanded in custody charged with the assault and intentional strangulation of a woman in Trefechan.
John Freestone, of 5 Heol Isaf, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 18 February.
The 21-year-old is accused of the assault and intentional strangulation of Chardonnay Mason in Trefechan on 12 February.
No plea was entered to either charge at the hearing.
Freestone, who was already in custody after being recalled to prison, is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 21 March.