A Penparcau man has been handed a community order by magistrates for assaulting two women in Aberystwyth.
Lawrence Burke, of 18 Rhyd Y Bont, appeared for sentencing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 February.
The 46-year-old pleaded guilty at a hearing in January to assaulting Tia Kinninmouth-Wicks and Salli Burke in Aberystwyth on 13 July last year.
Magistrates handed Burke a 24 month community order to include 150 hours of unpaid work and up to 26 days of rehabilitation activities.
Burke was ordered to pay £200 in compensation to each victim and was made the subject of restraining orders.
He must also pay £85 in prosecution costs and as well as a £114 surcharge to fund victim services.