A Penparcau teenager has been made the subject of a curfew ahead of sentencing after appearing in court to admit assault and causing grievous bodily harm in Aberystwyth.
Kyzah Turner, of 27 Cae Job, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 January.
The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to assaulting Daniel Emmison in Aberystwyth on 3 August last year.
Turner also admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on Matthew Whitmore on the same day, also in Aberystwyth.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Turner is due to be sentenced for the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
He was remanded on conditional bail until that hearing date, with conditions including a nightly curfew.