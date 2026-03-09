A Penparcau man caught driving with both cocaine and cannabis in his system has been banned from the road by magistrates for more than three years.
Phillip Langford, of 46 Heol Tyn y Fron, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 March.
The court heard that the 38-year-old was stopped while driving on Heol y Bont in Aberystwyth on 26 November last year.
Testing showed Langford had both cocaine and cannabis in his blood exceeding the specified limit.
He also admitted failing to attend a follow-up assessment after a drug test on 9 December.
Magistrates disqualified Langford for 42 months.
He was also fined £100 and handed a community order to include rehabilitation.
Langford must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
