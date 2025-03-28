A Penrhyncoch man who appeared in court to admit driving with cannabis in his system has been banned from the road for three years by magistrates.
Daniel Weston, of 5 Gwar y Garth, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 March/
The court heard that the 30-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving on First Avenue in Penparcau, Aberystwyth on 16 November last year.
Roadside swipes and laboratory testing showed that Weston had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Weston from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £333.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £133.