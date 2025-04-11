A Penparcau man will be sentenced later this month after admitting owning a banned fighting dog.
David Lloyd, of 26 Ystwyth Close, Heol Dinas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to having possession of a banned XL Bully dog on Penparcau Road on 31 January this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Lloyd is due to be sentenced for the offence at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.