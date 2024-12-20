A Penparcau man who appeared in court to pleaded guilty to the assault of another man has been handed a community order by magistrates.
David Evans, of 2 Gwel Rheidol, Heol Bryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 December.
The 47-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to assaulting Timothy Keith Egerton at Nanteos Mansion, Aberystwyth on 18 May this year.
Magistrates made Evans the subject of 12 month community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work along with up to 12 days of rehabilitation activities.
Evans was also ordered to pay compensation to Mr Egerton of £150.
Evans must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.