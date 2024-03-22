A Penparcau man is in custody charged with intentional strangulation, assault, and controlling behaviour of his then partner.
Richard Pugh, of 12 Tremafon, Heol Bryn, appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates on 20 March.
The 43-year-old is charged with intentional strangulation of Rachel Evans in Aberystwyth on 16 March and between 31 December 2022 and 1 January, as well as assaulting her between 31 July 2022 and 25 March last year.
He is also accused of engaging in controlling behaviour between 31 December 2020 and 19 March this year.
Pugh is also charged with damaging Miss Evans’ mobile phone and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Pugh will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on 19 April and was remanded in custody until that date.