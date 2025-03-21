A Penparcau man who was handed a suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving has been sent to jail after breaching conditions of his court order.
Peter Andrew Inglis, of 30 Gwel Afon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 19 March.
The 39-year-old has been handed a 16 week jail term suspended for 24 months in March last year for dangerous driving on the A487 at Machynlleth on 11 March 2023.
Inglis admitted breaching the community requirement of the suspended sentence order bgy failing to attend unpaid work appointments on 2 and 9 February.
Magistrates activated the prison sentence and jailed Inglis for 16 weeks for his “refusal to engage with probation to complete the unpaid work,”
Inglis must also pay £60 costs.