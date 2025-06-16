More than 40 tourism accommodation owners and representatives attended an open day at Corris Caverns near Machynlleth.
The aim of the day was to increase awareness of the site’s attractions and build partnerships.
The site hosts King Arthur's Labyrinth, Corris Mine Explorers, an outdoor storytelling maze, Corris Craft Centre, Corris Café and nine craft workshops, each independently run by talented, artisan craftspeople who create unique, handmade items.
Pete and Danny Cameron own Corris Caverns.
Danny said. “We’re really grateful to local accommodation providers giving up their valuable time to come and see the ongoing developments here at Corris Caverns.
“We used winter to invest underground and overground, and the results are great to see, but ultimately it takes an amazing team of staff to make every visit special.”
Shirley Owen, Corris Caverns’ marketing manager, added: “We had nearly 80,000 visitors last year to this unique destination, which was another record year for us. We really do have something for everyone here, whatever the weather."
Gareth and Gina Ritchie run Afon Rhaidr Luxury Boutique Country House at Brithdir, Dolgellau. Gina said: “It has been a fantastic day.
“Thank you to the Corris Caverns team for allowing us to come and experience such a wonderful series of adventures.
“We hope to send many of our guests this way, especially when it rains. It’s great there are so many things to do in one place.”
Grant Stott from Nyth Robin touring and glamping site at Aberdovey, said: “It was a really useful day and gave Corris Caverns great exposure. A lot of our customers will visit.
“They have done so much work here and are constantly improving the quality of the attractions.”
Stella Shaw from Bala Packpackers Hostel in Bala, added: “I love the atmosphere here at Corris Caverns; it’s clean, green, warm and the food is remarkable.”
