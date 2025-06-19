A Penparcau teenager has been fined by magistrates after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order.
Kyzah Turner, of 27 Cae Job, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.
The 18-year-old admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 February by failing to attend a planned probation appointments on 29 April and 20 May.
Turner was fined £100 and must pay £60 costs.
The order will continue.
