A Penparcau man has been jailed for two years for the intentional strangulation and assault of his then partner.
Richard Pugh, of 12 Tremafon, Heol Bryn, was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court last month after pleading guilty to the intentional strangulation of Rachel Evans in Aberystwyth on 16 March and between 31 December 2022 and 1 January.
The 43-year-old also pleaded guilty to assaulting her between 31 July 2022 and 25 March last year, also in Aberystwyth.
Pugh also admitted damaging Miss Evans’ mobile phone.
Charges of engaging in controlling behaviour between 31 December 2020 and 19 March this year and attempting to pervert the course of justice were not proceeded with.
Pugh was sentenced to 24 months in jail.