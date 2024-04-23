A Penparcau man remains in custody after appearing in court to deny charges of intentional strangulation, assault, and controlling behaviour of his then partner, and is due to face a crown court trial in September.
Richard Pugh, of 12 Tremafon, Heol Bryn, appeared before Swansea Crown Court on 19 April for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
The 43-year-old is charged with the intentional strangulation of Rachel Evans in Aberystwyth on 16 March and between 31 December 2022 and 1 January.
Pugh is also accused of assaulting her between 31 July 2022 and 25 March last year, also in Aberystwyth.
He is also charged with engaging in controlling behaviour of Miss Evans between 31 December 2020 and 19 March this year.
Pugh is also accused of damaging Miss Evans’ mobile phone and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Pugh indicated not guilty pleas at the hearing.
Pugh was initially remanded in custody by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court at a hearing on 20 March.
Pugh’s trial is now scheduled for Swansea Crown Court on 4 September.
Swansea Crown Court estimates the trial will take three days to complete.
The court further remanded Pugh in custody until the trial date.