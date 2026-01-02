A Penparcau woman has appeared in court charged with possession of a knife in Llanafan.

Kaya Glanfield, of 9 Llety’r Eos, Heol Dinas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 December.

The 27-year-old is charged with the possession of a black handled Karambit curved knife in Llanafan on 3 July last year.

No plea was entered at the hearing.

Glanfield is next due to appear at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 30 January.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.