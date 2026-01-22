A Penparcau woman has appeared in court charged with cocaine supply charges in Aberystwyth.
Kaya Glanfield, of 9 Llety’r Eos, Heol Dinas, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 January.
The 27-year-old is charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine in Aberystwyth between 5 December 2021 and 18 October 2024.
She is also charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply in Aberystwyth on 18 October 2024.
Glanfield is also accused of possession of criminal property and failing to disclose a pin code for a mobile phone to police.
Glanfield is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 20 February.
She was remanded on unconditional bail.
