A Llandysul man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a woman and making threats to kill.
Liam Michael Woodcraft, of Arden Grove, Clifton Terrace, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 19 January.
The 44-year-old is charged with assaulting a woman and making threats to kill her on 11 October last year.
At the hearing Woodcraft also admitted a charge of breaking a previous bail condition by entering Lampeter on 14 January this year when he was barred from doing so.
Woodcraft is now due to stand trial on the assault and threats to kill charges at Swansea Crown Court on 8 July.
He was remanded on conditional bail – including a curfew - by magistrates until that trial date.
