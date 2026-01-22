A Penparcau woman will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to stealing £1,500 worth of clothes from an Aberystwyth shop and two drug possession charges.
Emma Honey, of 68 Maesheli, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 January.
The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing clothes worth £1,500.78 from the Mountain Warehouse store in Aberystwyth between 1 and 20 December last year at a hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 22 December.
Honey also pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of pregabalin and cannabis at her home address on 19 December.
Magistrates adjourned the case again for a probation assessment to be carried out.
Honey is ndue to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 February.
