A Penparcau woman will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to stealing £1,500 worth of clothes from an Aberystwyth shop and two drug possession charges.

Emma Honey, of 68 Maesheli, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 21 January.

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing clothes worth £1,500.78 from the Mountain Warehouse store in Aberystwyth between 1 and 20 December last year at a hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 22 December.

Honey also pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of pregabalin and cannabis at her home address on 19 December.

Magistrates adjourned the case again for a probation assessment to be carried out.

Honey is ndue to be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 February.