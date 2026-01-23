More than two years after the iconic Wellington monument atop Pen Dinas was struck by lightning, the tower is still fenced off.
The iconic 18-metre high monument that dominates the skyline above Penparcau, has been fenced off ever since a lightning strike on 28 December 2023, that led to 'large rocks' coming loose.
Penparcau councillor Carl Worrall has been told by Ceredigion County Council that it will cost more than £10,000 to repair the monument and that it will be a ‘multi-agency’ approach.
Cllr Worrall said: “It’s our landmark and it should be celebrated, but instead it is being neglected.
“The fenced off monument and all the pathways leading to it are full of dog mess.
“It feels like the north of Ceredigion is being ignored again.
“The monument is part of our history and it’s the first thing you see when you approach Aberystwyth and it’s currently an eyesore.”
Despite Ceredigion County Council saying the repair work will be a multi-agency effort, no heritage bodies have claimed responsibility.
A CADW spokesperson said: “Cadw has no involvement with this monument.
“The Land Registry says it is owned by Ceredigion Council although I am told it may also be located on private land?”
Both the Dyfed Archaeological Trust and The Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales say they can consult and advise but are not responsible for the monument
In 2024, a spokesperson for Ceredigion council said: "Ceredigion County Council does not own the property, however we are responsible for the area surrounding the monument, and as such we have provided the Heras fencing as a safety measure.
"We are due to follow up on this matter again in the new year, to identify potential funding solutions, and to confirm who will lead on the work."
Ceredigion County Council has been asked for an update.
