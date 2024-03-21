A Penparcau woman has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with illegally supplying prescription anxiety drugs in Aberystwyth.
Cheryl Rix, of 4 Cae Job, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 18 March.
The 39-year-old is charged with being concerned in supplying pregablin – a prescription drug used to treat anxiety and epilepsy - in Aberystwyth between 3 January and 17 March this year.
She is also charged with possession with intent to supply both pregablin and diazepam – another anxiety medication - on 16 March at Chalybeate Street in Aberystwyth.
Rix pleaded guilty at the hearing to a separate charge of the criminal damage of a custody blanket and pillow at Aberystwyth police station on Boulevard St Brieuc on 17 March.
Rix is next due to appear to answer the three drug charges at Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 19 April.
Magistrates remanded Rix in custody until that hearing date.
Rix was fined £40 by magistrates for the criminal damage offence.
She was also ordered to pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as compensation to Dyfed-Powys Police for the damage of £20.