A Llandysul 19-year-old has been fined by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to damaging two cars.
Rowan James White, of 73 The Beeches, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 April.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to two charges of criminal damage.
The court heard that White damaged a silver Mercedes and a Citroen in Llandysul on 25 January this year.
White caused £525 worth of damage to the Mercedes and £150 worth of damage to the Citroen.
He was fined £80 for each offence and ordered to pay compensation to the victims of £525 and £150 respectively.
White must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a victim fund surcharge of £64.