A Ciliau Aeron man who kicked another man in the head during an incident in Aberaeron has been handed a suspended jail sentence.
James Davies, of Lan Las, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 February.
The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to the assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Edward Gavin Jenkins in Aberaeron on 27 July last year.
The court heard that Davies kicked Mr Jenkins in the head while he was “under the influence of alcohol.”
Magistrates handed Davies a 24 week jail term suspended for 12 months.
The sentence was suspended because Davies had “shown remorse” and there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”
Davies must also pay £400 compensation, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Comments
