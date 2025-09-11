A Penrhyncoch 76-year-old has been banned from the road by magistrates after speeding through temporary speed limits on roadworks in Gloucestershire.
Gladwyn Sandford, of Pantyffynnon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 10 September.
The court heard that the 76-year-old was caught speeding through roadworks on the A417 at Crickley Hill, Gloucestershire on 19 March this year.
Magistrates endorsed Sandford’s driving record with three penalty points, enough to trigger a six month driving ban under the totting procedure.
Sandford argued exceptional hardship to avoid a disqualification but the court ruled the ban was “more of an inconvenience to him than exceptional hardship.”
Sandford was also fined £40 and must pay £90 prosecution costs and a £16 surcharge.
