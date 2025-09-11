An Aberporth man who has an “ongoing and complete disregard” for court orders has been jailed by magistrates after appearing in court to admit breaching a domestic violence order.
John Vincent Evans, of 3 Pennar Road, Parcllyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 10 September.
The 68-year-old admitted a charge of breaching a domestic violence protection order made by Llanelli Magistrates' Court on 20 August.
The breach occurred when Evans contacted the subject of complainant on the domestic violence order on Gwbert Road in Cardigan on 9 September this year.
Magistrates sentenced Evans to 14 days in prison because the offence was “so serious” as Evans has an “ongoing and complete disregard” for the court order.
No order was made for costs.
