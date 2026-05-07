A Penrhyncoch 21-year-old has been banned from the road by magistrates for a year after appearing in court to plead guilty to a drink driving charge.
Clay Harri Nash, of 26 Y Ddol Fach, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 May.
The court heard that the 21-year-old was stopped while driving a BMW 118 on an unclassified road between Banc Y Darren and Capel Dewi on 18 April.
Roadside and police station tests showed Nash had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Nash from driving for 12 months.
Nash was also handed a fine of £415 and must pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim fund surcharge of £166.
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