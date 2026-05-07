A Penparcau man is due to stand trial in July charged with causing more than £1,000 worth of damage to a car.
David Ebenezer, of Bron y Wawr, Rheidol Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 May.
The 72-year-old is charged with damaging a car at Rhyd y Bont in Penparcau where £1,080 damage was caused.
Ebenezer is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 July.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
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