A Penrhyndeudraeth woman has been handed extra unpaid work after admitting breaching a community order.

Sioned Jones, of 2 Trem y Wyddfa, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 23 June.

The 47-year-old admitted a charge of failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on 22 December last year by failing to attend a planned appointment on 2 June.

Jones was handed an extra 10 hours of unpaid work on top of the 100 hours from the original order.

No order was made for costs.