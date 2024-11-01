A Pentrebach man has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates for damaging a garden fence but been found not guilty of an assault charge.

Tao Baxter, of Navara, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 October.

The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging the garden fence in Pentrebach belonging to Julian Morgan on 5 July.

Baxter had previously pleaded not guilty at a hearing in September to assaulting Julian Mogran on Pentrebach on the same day.

He was found not guilty of that charge.

Magistrates handed Baxter a 12 month conditional discharge for the criminal damage offence.

He must also pay compensation of £189 to the victim as well as costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.