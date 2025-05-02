A Penuwch woman will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a charge of persistently making use of public communication network to cause annoyance.
Susan Hibbs, of Cae Cwta, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.
The 62-year-old pleaded not guilty to persistently making use of public communication network to cause annoyance at her home address on 2 and 5 February this year.
Hibbs is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
She was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.