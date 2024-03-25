A Penygroes man has been banned from the road by magistrates for 20 months after appearing in court to admit being behind the wheel while more than the twice the legal drink drive limit.
Kevin Roberts, of Hiraethog, Ffordd Llwyndu, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 18 March.
The court heard that the 64-year-old was stopped by police while behind the wheel of a Volvo V50 on Ffordd Llwyndu in Penygroes on 3 March.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Roberts had 80 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Roberts was disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £150.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge.