The work of Tŷ Gwyrddfai, the flagship decarbonisation hub the housing association set up in Penygroes in partnership with Grŵp Llandrillo Menai and Bangor University was highlighted during the evidence session. The report published on 17 April recognises that the hub “upskills the local supply chain including Adra’s in-house repairs and maintenance team with the latest green skills, supporting retrofit programmes by the Welsh and UK governments”. The report highlights that over 800 tradespeople have been trained at the hub.