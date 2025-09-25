Gwynedd Council has been left wondering when a report into disgraced paedophile headteacher Neil Foden will be released.
It was announced on 23 September that the North Wales Safeguarding Board had delayed publication of the Child Practice Review report.
They said: “It is with the deepest of regrets that the North Wales Safeguarding Board has had to take the difficult decision to delay publication of the Child Practice Review ‘Our Bravery Brought Justice’ to consider its legal obligations and information sharing.
“We appreciate this is a huge disappointment to all those involved not least the brave women and children who are at the heart of this review. We will endeavour to provide a revised timeline as soon as we are able to.
“Those leading on the review continue with their responsibilities of focussing on the wellbeing of victims during this difficult time, as has been the case throughout the review cycle.”
Gwynedd Council said: “No further information has come to hand regarding a timetable for the publication of the Child Practice Review report. We are awaiting further guidance from the North Wales Safeguarding Board.”
Neil Foden, former head of Ysgol Friars, Bangor and strategic head of Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, Penygroes, was jailed for 17 years in 2024 for sexually abusing four girls between 2019 and 2023.
Gwynedd Council said it would act on the report and its findings, and have been keen to apologise to Foden’s victims and ensure something like this never happens again.
Progress has already been made following the Neil Foden Crime Response Plan, with further work to be carried out.
Professor Sally Holland, former Children's Commissioner for Wales and a leading authority in child protection, was appointed Chair of the Crime Response Plan Programme Board.
The board was established by the council’s Cabinet in January to monitor the plan’s progress, offer advice and challenge the organisation.
