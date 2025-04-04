A Porthmadog man accused of using threatening behaviour and damaging property at Aberystwyth police station will stand trial next month.
Llywelyn Rhys, of Fferm Penamser, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 April.
The 50-year-old pleaded not guilty to a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour at Alexandra Road in Aberystwyth on 23 February.
Rhys is also charged with damaging a custody blanket at Aberystwyth police station on the same day.
Rhys is due to stand trial on the charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 May.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.