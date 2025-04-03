A Crown Court date has been set for a Porthmadog postman accused of a charge of interfering with mail by intentionally delaying a package.
Tommie Collins, of 7 Dora Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 31 March.
The 61-year-old is accused of one charge of being in breach of his duty as a postal operator and without reasonable excuse, by intentionally delayed a postal packet in the course of its transmission on 22 November last year.
Collins entered no plea to the charge at the hearing.
Collins is next due to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 28 April.
Magistrates remanded Collins on unconditional bail until that hearing date.