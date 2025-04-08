The owner of five farms have appeared in court as a green energy company seeks access to their land.
Green GEN Cymru is seeking access to land along the Tywi and Teifi Valley as it plans to install large electricity pylons from Powys to a sub-station in Carmarthen.
On Monday, the first five landowners appeared before Llanelli Magistrates Court with Teifi landowners expected to appear later this month.
The farm owners were supported by a crowd outside the court, including local politicians.
Wearing a “Cofiwch Ddyffryn Tywi” t-shirt and holding a sign in protest, Ann Davies MP stood alongside campaigners and community members outside the courtrooms, joining them in opposition to what many see as an aggressive and disproportionate legal approach by the private energy firm.
“This really is a David and Goliath moment,” the Caerfyrddin MP told supporters gathered outside the court during a break in proceedings.
“It’s incredibly intimidating in there, they have a legal team of 8 or 9 and we’ve got 1…”
The court hearings concern access to privately owned land where landowners have declined to give permission for survey work.
Instead of further dialogue, Green GEN Cymru has chosen to pursue legal action against a small number of individuals - sparking outrage across affected communities.
Ann Davies MP has repeatedly raised concerns about Green GEN Cymru’s consultation process, which many constituents described as disingenuous and dismissive of local feedback.
“I attended the consultation event in Peniel, and I was deeply disappointed by the lack of transparency and meaningful engagement,” she said. “Despite raising clear concerns on behalf of residents, the company failed to provide real answers. Now we’re seeing legal proceedings instead of cooperation.
“These communities aren’t against green energy - they understand the need for a sustainable future, but they do expect that future to be built with fairness, respect, and genuine local engagement."
Protesters have argued for the lines to be installed underground to protect the natural beauty of the areas.
Responding, Green GEN Cymru said its 'overwhelming preference' is to seek voluntary engagements with land owners.
A spokesperson added: "We and our external land agents have worked hard and have been actively engaged in negotiating these on Towy Teifi since January 2024 and Towy Usk since January 2023.
"It is always stressed that agreeing to surveys in no way restricts landowners’ ability to respond to project consultations or express their views on our proposals.
"We are working positively with landowners across all our routes, but unfortunately, we have been unable to reach voluntary agreements with all.
"Electricity infrastructure is of national significance and as a licensed and regulated Independent Distribution Network Operator (IDNO) we have rights of access to progress our projects.
"Where access has been denied we have moved to issuing of statutory notices under Section 172 of the Housing & Planning Act. Unfortunately, in some instances we have still been unable to gain access.
"The next step is to apply to the Magistrates’ Court to gain access under Section 173 of the Housing and Planning Act 2016.”