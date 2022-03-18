£1,000 fine for knife possession
Sunday 20th March 2022 4:45 pm
Aberystwyth Justice Centre (Cambrian News )
AN ABERYSTWYTH teenager who was found on the town’s promenade with a lock knife has been fined £1,000.
Theodore Holgate, Morven, St David’s Road, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place on New Promenade on Wednesday, 16 February, when he appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.
Magistrates fined the 18-year-old £1,000.
He must also pay costs of £85 and a £34 surcharge.
