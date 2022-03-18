£1,000 fine for knife possession

AN ABERYSTWYTH teenager who was found on the town’s promenade with a lock knife has been fined £1,000.

Theodore Holgate, Morven, St David’s Road, pleaded guilty to possessing a knife in a public place on New Promenade on Wednesday, 16 February, when he appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates last week.

Magistrates fined the 18-year-old £1,000.